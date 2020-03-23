Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,031. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

