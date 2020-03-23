Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 56,024 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,024 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $147,559 over the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.