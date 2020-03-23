Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 15,018 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 910,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,892,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

