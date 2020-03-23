Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Cutera worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.24. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 26,005 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 5,200 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $94,172.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

