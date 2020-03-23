Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIX stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

