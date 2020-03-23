Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,821 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Rosetta Stone worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

RST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE RST traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

