Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 46,178 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Primoris Services worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,366. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $605.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

