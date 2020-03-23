Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 42,268 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

