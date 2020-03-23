Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $26,030.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $100,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.