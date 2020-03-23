Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,091,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. 10,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

