Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,447 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Universal Insurance worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

UVE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $509.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.