Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HealthStream by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in HealthStream by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

