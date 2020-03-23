Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.47. 5,397,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,667,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

