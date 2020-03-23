Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 206.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,719 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 558,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGG shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BGG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 15,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.