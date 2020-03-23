Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 221,954 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 441,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 332,092 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 622,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

BLMN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,491. The stock has a market cap of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.