Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,052 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hub Group worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

