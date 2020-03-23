Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Spotify by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,075,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,869,000 after buying an additional 66,682 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spotify by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after buying an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $3,737,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Spotify by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

Shares of Spotify stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.74. 24,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,330. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

