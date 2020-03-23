Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SurModics were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SurModics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SurModics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of SurModics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SurModics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

