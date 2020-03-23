Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,290 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

