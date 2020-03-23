Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,557. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

