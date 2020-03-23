Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Visteon worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Visteon by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Visteon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Visteon stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.95. 103,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

