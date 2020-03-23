Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 118.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 894.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 41.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRET shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:IRET traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. 2,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

