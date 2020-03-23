Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,726. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.