Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207,371 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $120,766,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 269,352 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,654,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $146.09. 79,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

