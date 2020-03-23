Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,676 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,034.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 357,442 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,317,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 339,098 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,185,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 798,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,916,000 after buying an additional 222,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.04. 90,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.