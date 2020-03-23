Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.80. 253,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.19 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.