Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 63,842 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regis were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regis by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regis by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Regis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of Regis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGS traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. 5,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

