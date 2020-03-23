Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 31,928 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

