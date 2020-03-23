Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 161,139 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 157.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,139 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.95. 7,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

