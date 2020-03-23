Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 28,669 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Washington Federal worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. 12,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,727. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

