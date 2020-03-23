Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 197,587 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 476.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,590. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

