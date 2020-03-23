J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J.Jill currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.69.

NYSE:JILL opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

