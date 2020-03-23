J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JDW. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,327.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,503.75. The company has a market cap of $732.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

In related news, insider John Hutson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £90,840 ($119,494.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,019 shares of company stock worth $9,113,789.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

