ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded ITV to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 143.92 ($1.89).

ITV stock opened at GBX 56.56 ($0.74) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.82. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

