ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 382.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of ANIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. ITUS has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,199 shares of company stock valued at $133,914.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

