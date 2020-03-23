iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000.

IYW opened at $181.92 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $177.49 and a one year high of $261.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

