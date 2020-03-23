iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $103,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 214,039 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,515 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70.

