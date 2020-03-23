IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Given $18.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 165.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.
