IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $182.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

