IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on IPGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $182.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88.
In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
