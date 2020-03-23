IOTA Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $380.99 million and $13.00 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ovis, Cobinhood and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.02627941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00189116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00051693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinone, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, FCoin, Gate.io, Ovis, Exrates, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

