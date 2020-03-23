Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skyline (SKY)

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN: SKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2020 – Skyline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Skyline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

3/9/2020 – Skyline was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/6/2020 – Skyline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

2/1/2020 – Skyline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

1/30/2020 – Skyline was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

1/30/2020 – Skyline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Skyline had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Skyline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Shares of SKY stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Get Skyline Co alerts:

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Skyline by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.