Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,226,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 421,910 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

