Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuit traded as low as $190.01 and last traded at $194.12, with a volume of 579538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.84.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.