International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,075,432.30 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 116,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.65 per share, with a total value of $12,075,432.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 104,643 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.80 per share, with a total value of $10,652,657.40.

On Friday, March 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 84,364 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.41 per share, with a total value of $8,808,445.24.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 141,744 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.43 per share, with a total value of $15,936,277.92.

On Monday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.14 per share, with a total value of $21,104,486.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.97 per share, with a total value of $13,062,987.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.19 per share, with a total value of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909,473.90.

Shares of IFF opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $94.98 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,966,000 after buying an additional 1,945,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,552,000 after acquiring an additional 521,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $54,687,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after acquiring an additional 325,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

