Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Interface by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Interface by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 113,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

