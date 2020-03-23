Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IHG. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at GBX 2,620.50 ($34.47) on Monday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,304.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,764.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.