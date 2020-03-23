Insider Selling: XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Major Shareholder Sells $29,597,058.40 in Stock

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE XPO opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in XPO Logistics by 415.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.