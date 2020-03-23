Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $1,844,750.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Twilio by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.