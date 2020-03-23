Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $12,205.12 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $12,205.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 488 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $10,291.92.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

