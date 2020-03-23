Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Major Shareholder Sells $7,450,000.00 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $44,257.34.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00.
NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.
EIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
