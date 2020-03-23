Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Major Shareholder Sells $7,450,000.00 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $44,257.34.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

